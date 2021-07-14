Enhance your teaching skills without reinventing the wheel: One-page, award-winning teaching ideas from Berkeley GSIs

Every year, approximately 14 Outstanding GSIs receive the Teaching Effectiveness Award. In one-page essays, they describe a problem they encountered in teaching, a solution they devised to address it, and a method they used to evaluate whether the new approach led to greater student learning.

Several hundred of these essays are at your fingertips through the GSI Teaching and Resource Center’s website, organized by topic, department, author, or year. No need to reinvent the wheel when preparing to teach this fall. With minor revisions, these ideas can be adapted for use in your teaching.