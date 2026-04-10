April Financial Updates for Grad Students

Starting July 1, 2026, there will be several federal changes to financial aid limits. Our Financial Aid Office has compiled information to help you navigate these changes.

What You Can Do Now

Make a decision on borrowing. You may want to consider borrowing federal student loans this year to take advantage of the current limits and legacy provisions for the remainder of your program. If you go this route, you will need to accept your 2025–26 loans by the UC Berkeley loan process deadlines and complete all other loan requirements before July 1, 2026.

Act now, act early. If you have questions on your FAFSA, or if you need to interact with or otherwise contact the Federal Student Aid office, take action as soon as possible. Currently, the federal staff size is smaller so the waiting times may be longer.

Consider enrolling in a workshop offered by the Center for Financial Wellness related to student loan and debt management, or sign up for one-on-one coaching appointments.