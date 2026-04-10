April Financial Updates for Grad Students

Our office and the Basic Needs Center want to update you on how recent changes might affect your access to essential resources like food assistance, housing support, financial aid, and healthcare. Below you can find an outline of specific campus resources to help you.
Federal Financial Aid Changes
Starting July 1, 2026, there will be several federal changes to financial aid limits. Our Financial Aid Office has compiled information to help you navigate these changes.
What You Can Do Now
- Make a decision on borrowing. You may want to consider borrowing federal student loans this year to take advantage of the current limits and legacy provisions for the remainder of your program. If you go this route, you will need to accept your 2025–26 loans by the UC Berkeley loan process deadlines and complete all other loan requirements before July 1, 2026.
- Act now, act early. If you have questions on your FAFSA, or if you need to interact with or otherwise contact the Federal Student Aid office, take action as soon as possible. Currently, the federal staff size is smaller so the waiting times may be longer.
Consider enrolling in a workshop offered by the Center for Financial Wellness related to student loan and debt management, or sign up for one-on-one coaching appointments.
Food Access
Expanded work requirements for CalFresh are expected to be implemented by June 1, 2026. Students who are enrolled less than half-time who don’t qualify for an exemption will be asked to meet work requirements in order to access benefits. Additionally, refugees, asylees, trafficking survivors and other immigrant groups are expected to lose CalFresh eligibility by April 1, 2026.
If you are experiencing trouble accessing CalFresh benefits, you have resources!
- For general eligibility questions or support, please reach out to the Basic Needs Center’s CalFresh Team. You can stop by the Welcome Center’s open hours Monday- Friday 1-4:30 pm, or sign up for an appointment.
- For support with low benefit allotment or denials, Berkeley Law students can help you through the Food Justice Project.
Get food
- The Basic Needs Center’s Food Pantry is open Monday-Friday: explore their hours. Please visit the pantry’s page to access the virtual line. You can also check out a local food bank: California Association of Food Banks or FindHelp.org (nationwide).
Employment
If you’re having trouble finding work, you’re not alone. Our services are here to support you in your career.
- Sign up for a confidential, one-on-one consultation with a Professional Development Liaison (PDL) at GradPro. Our PDLs are trained PhD peer advisors ready to support career exploration and preparation.
- Find jobs with an appointment with a graduate specialized Career Counselor through Berkeley Career Engagement.
Housing
In Fall 2025, 5% of UC Berkeley grad students lacked a safe, regular, and adequate nighttime residence, and 3% lived outdoors, in a vehicle, or in a homeless shelter. The Basic Needs Center offers short-term emergency housing for students who are unhoused or at imminent risk of losing their housing, emergency rental assistance, and housing security deposit assistance for students who have exhausted their financial resources. To request assistance, please complete the Basic Needs Assistance Form.
Are you an international student? If so, talk to BIO first. Meet with a Berkeley International Office (BIO) Advisor to discuss your Financial Aid options. Advising is available on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10am-12pm and 1pm-4pm.
Health Care
Restrictions on taxes and state-directed payments to Medi-Cal tied to H.R. 1 are causing layoffs at major Bay Area hospitals and reducing the availability of services.
- Get access to healthcare: University Health Services (UHS) at UC Berkeley
Immigrant adults are no longer able to sign up for full-scope Medi-Cal coverage. However, current enrollees can keep their full coverage if they renew on time. New applicants can only apply for restricted Medi-Cal, which covers only emergency care, pregnancy-related care, and nursing home care.
Starting July 1, 2026, some immigrant Medi-Cal members will stop getting non-emergency dental coverage. Additionally, non-MAGI recipients (those with disabilities and those over age 65) with over $130,000 in savings/assets no longer qualify.
Technology
- Students in need of a laptop or other technology hardware can apply to the Student Technology Equity Program (STEP) for a loaned device at no charge.
- Free and low-cost options for accessing the internet off campus.
The California LifeLine Program (California LifeLine) is a state program that provides discounted home phone and cell phone services to eligible households.
Additional Resources:
- Students get free rides on all Bay Area public transit
- Childcare Reimbursement
- An interest-free Short-Term Emergency Loan from Financial Aid & Scholarships Office
- Visit Basic Needs Financial Aid Virtual Drop-In Services to meet with a Financial Aid Counselor over Zoom on Mondays and Fridays 11am-1pm. To join these drop-ins, you can access the Zoom link directly, or enter the Meeting ID: 963 0362 8579 & Passcode: 702406.
- The Center for Financial Wellness (CFW) for free, confidential peer-to-peer financial education and coaching. Schedule an appointment or for quick questions you can email [email protected].
- Students get free therapy through Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS)
- Get resources for undocumented students: UndocuGrads – Berkeley Graduate Division
- Immigration Policy Changes FAQ | Berkeley International Office
You are always welcome to meet with our Grad Div Basic Needs and Housing Specialist to discuss your options. Email [email protected].