Announcing This Year’s Graduate Assembly Executive Team

Congratulations to the 2023-2024 Graduate Assembly (GA) Executive Board, Officers, and Graduate Council Representatives! Starting May 1, both outgoing and incoming executive board members share their leadership roles to provide a month of transition before the AY23-24 board assumes direction of the Graduate Assembly on June 1: McKalee SteenPresidentPhD student in the Environmental Science, Policy, and Management Department. She previously served as External Affairs Vice President with the GA. Krish DesaiCampus Affairs Vice PresidentPhD student in Physics. Previously Campus Affairs Vice President & Rules Officer. Angikaar Singh ChanaInternal Vice PresidentMaster’s in Data Science student. Taylor WashingtonExternal Affairs Vice PresidentSocial Welfare student. Drew KiserVice President of Equity and InclusionPhD English student. Continuing his role from last year. Allyson TangVice President of Finance5th year doctoral student in the Department of East Asian Languages and Cultures. Continuing her role from last year. Josh HahnFunding OfficerChemical and Biomolecular Engineering PhD student Christopher GearyLabor LiaisonEnglish PhD student. Graham NorthrupRules OfficerPhD candidate in Computational Biology