Supporting Graduate Students’ Career Journeys: A Conversation with May Wilson

Jonathan: You shared that you don’t have to “change who you are to excel at your job.” How do you help graduate students embrace their authentic selves in their career journeys?

May: A job may be something that interests the graduate student, or maybe it’s a means to an end, but no matter what the circumstance, I advocate for them to see that there is value in the person they’ve become and that value translates across career paths. I think sometimes graduate students come in thinking that they have to pivot from their passion of research or change their way of thinking to land a job in industry. I try and help them see that many employers are seeking the exact skillset that they’ve developed. I truly believe that authenticity is not a limitation, but can be the spark for a meaningful career. Because when an individual stays grounded in their genuine self, it’s easier to identify the opportunities that align with their values and keep their passion alive.

On a more logistical level, our office tries to get to the core of why graduate students enjoy their field of study. Do they like the policy impact? Do they like researching? Do they like talking to people? We then hone in on what a student truly loves doing and recommend them to industries where those traits are found. We bring to light that there are industries looking for analytical mindsets, policy changers, and quantitative researchers. You don’t have to completely lose yourself during this career exploration phase.

Jonathan: Can you give an example of how traits others might see as “weaknesses” have actually become strengths in your work?

May: I remember having a senior leader in my second year of working tell me that I was “too nice” and “too polite” and that I would be walked all over and taken advantage of. I internalized that. I started to change to become more closed-off. I stopped smiling and nodding along with conversations because I wanted to seem stern. Luckily, I had a mentor and friend snap me out of it. She told me something that would always stick: “You are 1 of 1. No one gets to tell you that’s a bad thing.” I owe her so much because I fully embrace my “niceness” now and, gasp, it’s really helped me build trust with people. I truly care about how people are doing, and it’s why relationship building is something I truly excel at.

Jonathan: How do you help graduate students overcome imposter syndrome?

May: I have no advanced degree, but am helping advanced degree students find jobs. If I had a nickel for every time I had thoughts of imposter syndrome since I started this position four months ago! But just as my colleagues put trust in me, I put that trust in the grad students so that they know how to succeed in any role they face.

Graduate students’ CVs are literally a 3-4 page paper highlighting the skills and knowledge that most of us could only ever dream to achieve in our lifetime. Nonetheless, graduate students often feel like impostors. To help them counter this, I ask them to look at their credentials as a researcher would: How can they deny the hard evidence lying in front of them? This is concrete proof that they have created an impact on the world, and they could do the same in any industry.

A lot of times I end up just being their hypewoman and helping them celebrate their wins in life. We need to combat negative self-talk with its opposite, positive self-talk!