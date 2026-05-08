A Conversation on Mental Health and the Job Market

A GradPro panel brought together a psychologist, a career advisor, and a faculty member to talk honestly about stress, uncertainty, and staying grounded during a difficult job market.

Earlier this month, graduate and professional students logged on for a conversation about the psychological toll of looking for a job. The innovative virtual event, “Mental Health and the Job Search,” was organized and moderated by GradPro’s Professional Development Liaison, Emily Mullin, who is also a Ph.D. Candidate in the Classics. It brought together three panelists whose professional lives put them in regular contact with graduate students: Dr. Sasha Blum, a licensed psychologist at UC Berkeley’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS); Dan Shaw, Associate Director for Specialized Communities at Berkeley Career Engagement (BCE); and Dr. Arash Komeili, Professor in the Department of Plant and Microbial Biology and Head Graduate Advisor for the Plant Biology Ph.D. program and the Graduate Group in Microbiology.

Mullin opened the panel by naming something that GradPro staff had been observing across programs: the anxiety students are carrying into the job search feels different lately, and heavier. Multiple sectors have shifted their hiring practices in recent years. Funding for research labs, nonprofits, and other institutions has grown less predictable. For students already managing the pressures of finishing a degree or reaching the end of a postdoc contract, that broader instability has made an already difficult process feel significantly more fraught.

Each panelist spoke from personal experience about navigating setbacks in their own careers and what helped them move forward. Panelists emphasized the value they found in community during the job search and advised against treating the job search as a solitary endeavor, even when it can feel that way. The conversation was shaped by a simple question: what are graduate and professional students actually experiencing, and what helps? Below, we have expanded on takeaways from the conversation.