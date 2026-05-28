2026 Summer Writing Workshop Series for Graduate Students

The goal of this workshop series is to assist graduate students in becoming better writers. It follows the full arc of academic writing, beginning with note-taking and prewriting strategies and moving through the core units of composition (e.g., paragraphs and transitions, argumentation, source integration, and sentences), and then concluding with revision and voice.

The workshops will take place every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. throughout June and July. Graduate students from all disciplines are welcome to attend. Participants are encouraged to attend all nine workshops but are not required to do so.

Please see below for more information about the workshops.