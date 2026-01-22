2026 Basic Needs Updates for Grad Students

Food Acesss

CalFresh is not expected to face further disruption should another government shutdown take place this spring​.

If you are experiencing trouble accessing CalFresh benefits, you have resources:

For general eligibility questions or support, please reach out to the Basic Needs Center’s CalFresh Team. You can stop by the Welcome Center’s open hours Monday- Friday 1-4:30 pm, or sign up for an appointment here.

For support with low benefit allotment or denials, Berkeley Law students can help you through the Food Justice Project.

Get food: The Basic Needs Center’s Food Pantry is open Monday-Friday starting January 26; explore their hours. Please visit the pantry’s page to access the virtual line. You can also check out a local food bank: California Association of Food Banks or FindHelp.org (nationwide).

Employment

If you’re having trouble finding work, you’re not alone. The U.S. unemployment rate is currently the highest since 2021. Our services are here to support you in your career.

Sign up for a confidential, one-on-one consultation with a Professional Development Liaison (PDL) at GradPro. Our PDLs are trained PhD peer advisors ready to support career exploration and preparation.

Find jobs with an appointment with a graduate specialized Career Counselor through Berkeley Career Engagement.

Housing

In Fall 2025, 5% of UC Berkeley grad students lacked a safe, regular, and adequate nighttime residence, and 3% lived outdoors, in a vehicle, or in a homeless shelter. The Basic Needs Center offers short-term emergency housing for students who are unhoused or at imminent risk of losing their housing, emergency rental assistance, and housing security deposit assistance for students who have exhausted their financial resources. To request assistance, please complete the Basic Needs Assistance Form (reopens January 26).

Health Care

Restrictions on taxes and state-directed payments to Medi-Cal are causing layoffs at major Bay Area hospitals and reducing the availability of services.

Get access to healthcare: University Health Services (UHS) at UC Berkeley

Health insurers have increased rates for 2026 by an average of about 17% in California and 30% nationwide.

DACA recipients are no longer eligible for health or dental insurance through Covered California. Any existing coverage has ended.

Additionally, immigrant adults are no longer able to sign up for full-scope Medi-Cal coverage. New applicants can only apply for restricted Medi-Cal, which covers only emergency care, pregnancy-related care, and nursing home care.

Technology