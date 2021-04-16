Join our 2021 Mardi-Grad Send-Off!

Please join us to celebrate and commemorate our URM graduate students who will be graduating from UC Berkeley this year, as well as those who graduated last year. They have supported and mentored us throughout our collective academic journeys and now we want to hold a send-off event in their honor (as well as say good riddance to 2020!)
From those getting their professional master’s degrees to those donning their doctoral robes, celebrating this grand achievement, especially for our graduating class of minoritized students and people of color, has been much more difficult due to the pandemic. Although we cannot meet in-person (this year) to celebrate our graduating peers, we very much want to honor these brave and brilliant future leaders in the most impactful way possible.
Mardi-Grad Send-Off
Friday, May 14th, 4-8 p.m. PT
GatherTown + Youtube Livestream / Zoom
Join us for an evening of celebration and entertainment:
- Keynote guest (to be announced!)
- Performances: music, comedians, poets, and DJs
- Virtual rooms for happy hour-like conversations, meet-ups with family and friends
- Raffles and giveaways
- A showroom for the varied and impactful work of our graduates
- Grad gift baskets for graduating students
This event is open to all current graduate students, family members, friends, faculty, and staff members who wish to support and send off our graduating students!
Sincerely,
The 2021 Mardi-Grad Send-Off Event Committee
Alexander Alvara, SACNAS President and LAGSES Social Chair
George Moore, BGESS President
Alison Lui, GWE President
Oyinkansola Romiluyi, BGESS External Vice President
Sponsored by the Office for Graduate Diversity
Brought to you by SACNAS, BGESS, GWE, LAGSES, GMSP, and STEM*FYI