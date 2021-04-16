Join our 2021 Mardi-Grad Send-Off!

Please join us to celebrate and commemorate our URM graduate students who will be graduating from UC Berkeley this year, as well as those who graduated last year. They have supported and mentored us throughout our collective academic journeys and now we want to hold a send-off event in their honor (as well as say good riddance to 2020!)

From those getting their professional master’s degrees to those donning their doctoral robes, celebrating this grand achievement, especially for our graduating class of minoritized students and people of color, has been much more difficult due to the pandemic. Although we cannot meet in-person (this year) to celebrate our graduating peers, we very much want to honor these brave and brilliant future leaders in the most impactful way possible.

Mardi-Grad Send-Off

Friday, May 14th, 4-8 p.m. PT

GatherTown + Youtube Livestream / Zoom

Join us for an evening of celebration and entertainment:

Keynote guest (to be announced!)

Performances: music, comedians, poets, and DJs

Virtual rooms for happy hour-like conversations, meet-ups with family and friends

Raffles and giveaways

A showroom for the varied and impactful work of our graduates

Grad gift baskets for graduating students

This event is open to all current graduate students, family members, friends, faculty, and staff members who wish to support and send off our graduating students!

Sincerely,

The 2021 Mardi-Grad Send-Off Event Committee

Alexander Alvara, SACNAS President and LAGSES Social Chair

George Moore, BGESS President

Alison Lui, GWE President

Oyinkansola Romiluyi, BGESS External Vice President

Sponsored by the Office for Graduate Diversity

Brought to you by SACNAS, BGESS, GWE, LAGSES, GMSP, and STEM*FYI