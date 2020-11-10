3 Things You Can Do to Create a Campus Free of Sexual Violence & Harassment

Unfortunately, remote work and shelter-in-place due to COVID 19 has not reduced sexual harassment and relationship violence, and in some cases it has increased. Join the PATH to Care Center’s campus-wide #WeCARE campaign which aims to create a safer community for all of us.
Here are 3 ways you can participate:
- Share the campaign among your networks and include the following in your caption:
- “Say what the rest of us are thinking! Most [Berkeley undergrads/grad students/staff/faculty/of us] would intervene when we see concerning behavior like sexist jokes, condescending comments about gender, and stalking. The PATH to Care Center values your opinion; complete a 4 question survey and enter to win a $25 gift card! @PATHtoCareUCB #WeCARE (social media only)”
- Be an everyday active bystander: interrupt concerning behavior before it gets worse! Learn about the indirect and direct ways you can intervene.
- Tailor the campaign to your department, unit, RSO, identity group, or other specific community! Contact pathtocare@berkeley.edu