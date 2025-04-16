2025 Paul & Daisy Soros Fellows Announcement

The Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans The Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans supports outstanding immigrants and children of immigrants who are pursuing a graduate education in the United States. 30 individuals are selected a year and each receives up to $90,000 towards their graduate education. This year’s Fellows were selected from a pool of over 2,600 applicants from across the country. You can find the biographies of all the 2025 Fellows on The Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship website! The following Fellows with ties to UC Berkeley are recognized and celebrated for their accomplishments: Syed Tahmid Mahbub – PhD student in electrical engineering and computer science at UC Berkeley Alex Rocha-Álvarez – PhD student in ethnic studies at UC Berkeley Thank you to Alicia Hayes and Keila Diehl who have continued to organize and support PD Soros information sessions and applicants at UC Berkeley. The Soros Fellowship invites you to read about the Fellows and share their remarkable stories with your communities. These 2025 Fellows will inspire other New American students considering graduate school, and they hope the Fellows remind us of all of the incredible and diverse contributions New Americans make to the United States. Soros Applications Open! The 2026 Fellowship application is now open and due on October 30, 2025 at 2 pm ET. Our full eligibility requirements can be found on the Paul & Daisy Soros eligibility website. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the Soros team. For communications questions: Nikka Landau, [email protected] For funding questions: Yulian Ramos, [email protected] For eligibility or application questions: [email protected]