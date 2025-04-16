2025 Paul & Daisy Soros Fellows Announcement

The following Fellows with ties to UC Berkeley are recognized and celebrated for their accomplishments:

Syed Tahmid Mahbub – PhD student in electrical engineering and computer science at UC Berkeley

Alex Rocha-Álvarez – PhD student in ethnic studies at UC Berkeley

Thank you to Alicia Hayes and Keila Diehl who have continued to organize and support PD Soros information sessions and applicants at UC Berkeley. The Soros Fellowship invites you to read about the Fellows and share their remarkable stories with your communities. These 2025 Fellows will inspire other New American students considering graduate school, and they hope the Fellows remind us of all of the incredible and diverse contributions New Americans make to the United States.