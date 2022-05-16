2022 Mentoring Awards

Mentorship can have a transformative effect on the academic success, well-being, and overall experience of our graduate students. The following award recipients have demonstrated excellence in their commitment to helping UC Berkeley undergraduate and graduate students succeed academically, professionally, and personally. Recipients of the Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Award, Graduate Assembly’s Faculty Mentor Award and Outstanding Graduate Peer Mentor Award were recognized by Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division, Lisa García Bedolla, at a ceremony on April 20, 2022.