2022 Mentoring Awards Published: May 16, 2022 By: Erinn Brooks Mentorship can have a transformative effect on the academic success, well-being, and overall experience of our graduate students. The following award recipients have demonstrated excellence in their commitment to helping UC Berkeley undergraduate and graduate students succeed academically, professionally, and personally. Recipients of the Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Award, Graduate Assembly’s Faculty Mentor Award and Outstanding Graduate Peer Mentor Award were recognized by Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division, Lisa García Bedolla, at a ceremony on April 20, 2022. Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring AwardsNaomi Ginsberg (left) and Carl Rothfels (right) The Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Awards, established in 2007, recognize UC Berkeley faculty for their vital role in mentoring graduate students and training future faculty. Graduate Student Mentoring Award recipients: Early-Career Faculty Winner Carl Rothfels, Assistant Professor, Integrative Biology Late-Career Faculty Winner Naomi Ginsberg, Associate Professor, Chemistry Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor AwardsMara Loveman (left), Mark Sandberg (center) and Lok Siu (right) The Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor Award honors members of the Berkeley faculty and teaching staff who have shown an outstanding commitment to mentoring, advising, and supporting graduate students. 2022 Faculty Mentor Award recipients: Mara Loveman, Professor, Sociology Mark Sandberg, Professor, Film & Media Studies, Scandinavian Studies Lok Siu, Associate Professor, Ethnic Studies Outstanding Graduate Peer Mentor AwardAlisha Menon (far left), Caleb Dawson (second from left), Emma Lurie (second from right) and Michael Banerjee (far right) The Outstanding Graduate Student Peer Mentor Award honors Berkeley graduate and professional students who have shown an outstanding commitment to mentoring, advising, and generally supporting either undergraduate students or their fellow graduate students. 2022 Outstanding Graduate Peer Mentor Award recipients: Michael Banerjee, Ph.D. Student, Jurisprudence and Social Policy Caleb Dawson, Ph.D. Candidate, Graduate School of Education Emma Lurie, Ph.D. Candidate, School of Information Alisha Menon, Ph.D Candidate, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences (Photo Credit: Brittany Hosea Small)