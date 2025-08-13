Supporting our diverse and vibrant community
I am so excited to welcome you to Berkeley. As the Assistant Dean for Graduate Diversity, I want to ensure that you feel connected and have a sense of community that is meaningful to you and helps you to thrive at Berkeley. I, along with the Office for Graduate Diversity (OGD) team, am thrilled to have you as part of our diverse and vibrant community.
The Office for Graduate Diversity offers programs, resources, and connections to foster a thriving and inclusive educational experience for all students, including those from first-generation and underrepresented backgrounds, and those who face educational and financial challenges.
Connect
Join the OGD Email List
Sign up for our email list to learn about our programs, resources, funding opportunities and community-building activities and events (like our Graduate Diversity Welcome Reception on September 10).
Contact Us
Our dedicated staff and campus diversity directors provide ongoing mentoring, resources, and support to help you navigate Berkeley. If you have any questions, want to get involved, or need support – please contact us at: grad.diversity@berkeley.
OGD Resources and Programs
Inclusive Excellence Hub
Located at 2515 Channing Way, the Hub is a welcoming environment specifically for graduate students to find camaraderie and build multi-disciplinary networks of their peers. You can find reservable study rooms, privacy booths, a family room, free printing, coffee, tea and snacks.
Path to the Professoriate Program
Exclusive opportunity for first-year PhD students. This program provides mentorship, academic and professional development workshops, and guidance to build concrete roadmaps for graduate school success and to navigate an academic career. Participants will receive a $500 stipend at the end of each semester. Applications are due August 29 – Apply Now
American Indian Graduate Program
This program provides holistic support for American Indian, Alaska Native, and Indigenous graduate students, including access to academic, personal, and professional development resources, one-on-one guidance, community-building events, and mentorship opportunities.
UndocuGrads
UndocuGrads is a supportive hub that provides resources, legal guidance, and community‑building opportunities to help undocumented graduate students thrive regardless of their immigration status. In partnership with the Undocumented Students Program (USP), UndocuGrads provides support by offering one-on-one guidance, mentorship, and advocacy.
STEM*FYI
A program dedicated to increasing the success of all graduate students in STEM, including students from first-generation and underrepresented backgrounds. We offer workshops, mentoring, networking, and funding opportunities.
Diversity and Community Fellows
Connect with a peer through our Diversity and Community Fellows program. These fellows are experienced graduate students who can provide one-on-one support, mentorship, and guidance as you navigate your academic and social life on campus. It’s a great way to build connections and get personalized advice.
We encourage you to explore these resources and participate in the programs that interest you. If you have any questions or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us.
Warm regards,
Martha Chavez
Director of the Office for Graduate Diversity
Assistant Dean for Graduate Diversity
Berkeley Graduate Division
For New Grad Students
Upcoming Events
August 26,29
New Graduate Student Orientation
An additional orientation designed to supplement orientations that are held by your academic department, school, or program.
September 3
Grad-Stravaganza
Open to new and incoming students and hosted by the Graduate Division. A grad student tradition!
September 10
Office for Graduate Diversity Reception
Bringing students cross all departments to connect and learn about OGD’s resources on campus.
September 17
Inclusive Excellence Hub Open House
Drop by anytime to explore, connect with other students, and chat with our Diversity and Community Fellows.
Participation disclaimer
All OGD events and programs are open to all UC Berkeley community members, regardless of race, color, national origin, ethnicity, age, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, religion, or any other protected class status. UC Berkeley is committed to fostering an inclusive environment that welcomes participants from all backgrounds.