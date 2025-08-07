Required Prevention Trainings for New Graduate Students

Here at UC Berkeley, we are committed to building a community that is safe and affirming for everyone. Each of us plays a vital part in supporting a campus environment where sexual violence and sexual harassment (SVSH), including behaviors such as gender harassment, retaliation, relationship violence, and stalking, have no place.

Required Training

In this email, we outline resources, tools and required training for all incoming graduate students.

Civil Rights and Open Expression on Campus: All incoming students are required to complete policy acknowledgment tasks in CalCentral, which include viewing a 30-minute video on Civil Rights and Open Expression on Campus. These will be assigned via a CalCentral task beginning in August. You will receive a notification in CalCentral once it becomes available. The Sexual Violence and Sexual Harassment Training is a two part training; Online & Live prevention trainings. Please understand it is your responsibility to complete both forms of prevention training, or you will be subject to enrollment holds until BOTH are completed.

*Content Warning: If you have concerns about completing the requirements due to personal history, you may request to complete the training requirements in an alternative way by filling out this form. You will not be required to disclose any details of your experience. We ask for this request to be reserved for students impacted by sexual violence and sexual harassment and/or histories of trauma, violence, or harassment.

The online, “UC Sexual Violence and Harassment, Anti-Discrimination, Prevention and Education,” (SHAPE) training module is available as a bCourse. This is an annual requirement for all graduate students. Access via your CalCentral Dashboard. This training is available as of July 22. Live Prevention Education In-person or Zoom: Incoming students must participate in a live prevention education training, “Cultivating a Respectful Graduate Community,” facilitated by the PATH to Care Center. The live session options are open to students in any department. “ Cultivating a Respectful Graduate Community,” choose either in person or on zoom: In Person at New Graduate Student Orientation: August 26, 1:30pm-2:30pm or 2:40pm-3:40pm Register for NGSO to attend. On Zoom: August 29, 11am-12pm Register September 22, 5pm-6pm Register October 6, 11am-12pm Register

Some academic departments will be hosting their own trainings as part of the program orientation for their students. Please refer to your GSAO if you are unsure if your department is hosting their own training.

Below you can find the full policy or you can review online along with frequently asked questions.