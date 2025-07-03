Register for New Student Orientation

Let’s get you acquainted with your new home.
Summer is in full swing, and the campus is preparing for your arrival. Berkeley is a big place, and we want to provide ample opportunities for you to learn the ropes. Register for New Graduate Student Orientation (NGSO). NGSO is organized by the Graduate Division and will be held both virtually and in-person.
In Person
Join us for coffee, in-person sessions, lunch and a resource fair held in Dwinelle Hall and Plaza from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. P.S.T.
Virtual NGSO
Select make-up sessions will be held virtually via Zoom from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. P.S.T. Register for the sessions that interest you! Registration is required.
NGSO is different because it covers many UC Berkeley resources outside your academic program.
Be sure to look out for important events from your academic program. These events can be vital to a successful onboarding.
Don’t forget to register for virtual and in-person NGSO. Enjoy your summer!
Fiat Lux!
Emily Yraceburo
Director of Graduate Student Life
UC Berkeley Graduate Division
Welcome to UC Berkeley!
We’ve gathered key tasks and resources for new students.