Getting Started at UC Berkeley

It is my pleasure to welcome you to the UC Berkeley graduate student community. You are joining a diverse and talented group of students who will become your collaborators, fellow challengers of the status quo, and lifelong friends.

In collaboration with your department, the Graduate Division is here to support you and your peers with everything you need to do your important work and succeed at Cal.



In order to make your transition to Berkeley as smooth as possible – check out 10 things you can do to prepare for your future here.

I also recommend staying in close contact with your prospective program contact! They are your main point of contact moving forward and serve as the Graduate Student Affairs Officer (GSAO) for your program.



I know there is a lot to take in right now. We will stay connected throughout the summer about upcoming deadlines and important resources. You can find helpful information through our Instagram: @ucberkeleygraduate and X: @GradDivision.

We’re so glad you’re a part of the UC Berkeley graduate community—and we can’t wait to see all that you will achieve.

Fiat Lux!

Lisa García Bedolla

Vice Provost for Graduate Studies

Dean of the Graduate Division

Chancellor’s Professor of Education