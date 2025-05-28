Funding your UC Berkeley experience

Understanding the many forms of fundingThe Graduate Division works closely with your department’s faculty and staff to help connect you with the financial resources you need, so you can focus more on your studies and research and less on how to pay for it. Please make note of the following: Review the information on financial aid, need-based loans and other resources Fellowships, grants and awards can cover educational and living expenses or costs related to specific projects To receive a stipend or financial aid refund directly to your US bank account, you will need to sign up for Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) as soon as possible. Understand how and when your funds are disbursed. File a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or California Dream Act application Academic student employment at Berkeley provides competitive compensation and benefit packages. Discuss your funding with your department’s Graduate Student Affairs Officer NAME at EMAIL to make a plan. And finally, take a quick look through our FAQs. We will do our best to support you in achieving your goals. If you have questions, please contact us at [email protected]. Ken Mahru Director of Graduate Student Funding Berkeley Graduate Division How to get your fundsUnderstand how and when your funds are disbursed. Funding Disbursements Save the dateHousing Events June 10, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. July 7, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. NGSO The Graduate Division’s New Graduate Student Orientation will be hosted in-person on August 26. Registration is required and will open soon.