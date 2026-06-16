Funding your UC Berkeley experience

Understanding Your Funding Options
As you prepare for the upcoming semester, we want to share a comprehensive overview of the funding sources, financial aid, and support available to help you thrive.
- Fellowships, grants and awards: Grad students are eligible for a wide range of prestigious internal and external fellowships, grants and awards.
- Academic Student Employment: Berkeley offers competitive compensation packages. Positions as a Graduate Student Instructor (GSI) or Researcher (GSR) typically include tuition and fee remission in addition to a monthly salary.
- Financial Aid & Loans, *FAFSA/CaDAA: Ensure you have completed your application to determine eligibility for federal or state aid.
- Updates: Be aware that new federal loan programs take effect in July 2026; please review the Federal Financial Aid Updates for current information.
- Explore Private Alternative Loans.
Support
- Receive your funding: To receive a stipend or financial aid refund directly to your US bank account, you must sign up for Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) as soon as possible.
- Emergency Assistance: If you face a delay in funding and need immediate help, consider applying for a Short-Term Emergency Loan.
- Review the Graduate Award Guide: Reference the Financial Aid Award Guide to understand how eligibility works and how funds are disbursed.
- Free Food for Students:
- CalFresh Application Workshop: Staff are available to help you apply for CalFresh monthly food support. Attend our upcoming workshop on July 8 where our staff can help with your application
Connect
Discuss your funding with your program’s Graduate Student Affairs Officer to make a plan.
Our team at the Graduate Division can also help you navigate your options. Please contact us at [email protected].