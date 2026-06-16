Funding your UC Berkeley experience

Topic

New Student Message

Date

June 16, 2026

Written By

Ken Mahru

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Understanding Your Funding Options

As you prepare for the upcoming semester, we want to share a comprehensive overview of the funding sources, financial aid, and support available to help you thrive.
  • Fellowships, grants and awards: Grad students are eligible for a wide range of prestigious internal and external fellowships, grants and awards. 
  • Academic Student Employment: Berkeley offers competitive compensation packages. Positions as a Graduate Student Instructor (GSI) or Researcher (GSR) typically include tuition and fee remission in addition to a monthly salary.
  • Financial Aid & Loans, *FAFSA/CaDAA: Ensure you have completed your application to determine eligibility for federal or state aid.

Support

  • Receive your funding: To receive a stipend or financial aid refund directly to your US bank account, you must sign up for Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) as soon as possible. 
  • Emergency Assistance: If you face a delay in funding and need immediate help, consider applying for a Short-Term Emergency Loan.
  • Review the Graduate Award Guide: Reference the Financial Aid Award Guide to understand how eligibility works and how funds are disbursed.
  • Free Food for Students:

Connect

Discuss your funding with your program’s Graduate Student Affairs Officer to make a plan.

Our team at the Graduate Division can also help you navigate your options. Please contact us at [email protected].