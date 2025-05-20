Finding a Place to Live

Navigating the housing searchOf all the preparation graduate school requires, choosing where to live during your time at UC Berkeley might be one of the most important and time-sensitive decisions. If you have not yet secured housing, we’re here to help you find the best option. Graduate student apartments UC Berkeley’s graduate student apartments afford you easy access to campus resources and enable you to live alongside your peers. xučyun ruwway is the newest housing community for graduate students. The complex includes fully furnished apartments with full kitchens and in-unit washer/dryers. Plus an on-site fitness center, meeting rooms, and tons of outdoor space with gardens, grills, picnic areas and recreational lawns. Family housing Graduate students who have a significant other, who are married/partnered or who have dependents should consider University Village, a 58-acre complex located 3.5 miles west of campus. Tips! Berkeley students live across the Bay Area. Find the right neighborhood for you – Berkeley Law’s Neighborhood Guide includes descriptions of popular areas to live near campus. Plan ahead. Some places are not available until 30 days prior to their available move-in date. UC Berkeley Off-Campus Rental Services can help you find off-campus housing. Public transit options can make commuting affordable and convenient. Most graduate students are eligible for unlimited bus rides near campus with Bear Transit Shuttles. unlimited rides on 24 transit agencies across the bay area including AC Transit, BART, MUNI, and the SF Ferry, from the new BayPass. Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) also has a stop within walking distance from campus. Connect with me! I work to help graduate students navigate needs like a daunting housing search. Join me for an upcoming session where we can talk about finding housing in Berkeley and the amazing Bay Area. The UC Berkeley Housing team will also be present to answer your questions. Navigating the Housing Search June 10, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. PST via zoom July 7, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PST via zoom I know there are a lot of details to process. We’ve summarized all of these resources in the Graduate Divisions Housing Tips. Sincerely, Emily Yraceburu Director of Graduate Student Life Berkeley Graduate Division Save the dateNavigating the Housing Search June 10, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. July 7, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. NGSO The Graduate Division’s New Graduate Student Orientation will be hosted in-person on August 26. Registration is required and will open soon. Tips For Finding Housing Our summary of all the options. Finding Housing Graduate students with familiesOur handy guide for housing, child care and more. Resources for student parents