May 20, 2025

Finding a Place to Live

By Emily Yraceburu

Navigating the housing search

Of all the preparation graduate school requires, choosing where to live during your time at UC Berkeley might be one of the most important and time-sensitive decisions. If you have not yet secured housing, we’re here to help you find the best option.

Graduate student apartments

UC Berkeley’s graduate student apartments afford you easy access to campus resources and enable you to live alongside your peers. 

xučyun ruwway is the newest housing community for graduate students. The complex includes fully furnished apartments with full kitchens and in-unit washer/dryers. Plus an on-site fitness center, meeting rooms, and tons of outdoor space with gardens, grills, picnic areas and recreational lawns.

Family housing

Graduate students who have a significant other, who are married/partnered or who have dependents should consider University Village, a 58-acre complex located 3.5 miles west of campus.

Tips!

  • Berkeley students live across the Bay Area. Find the right neighborhood for you – Berkeley Law’s Neighborhood Guide includes descriptions of popular areas to live near campus. 
  • Plan ahead. Some places are not available until 30 days prior to their available move-in date.
  • UC Berkeley Off-Campus Rental Services can help you find off-campus housing. 

Public transit options can make commuting affordable and convenient. 

Connect with me!

I work to help graduate students navigate needs like a daunting housing search. Join me for an upcoming session where we can talk about finding housing in Berkeley and the amazing Bay Area. The UC Berkeley Housing team will also be present to answer your questions.

Navigating the Housing Search

June 10, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. PST via zoom

July 7, 10:00 a.m.  – 11:30 a.m. PST via zoom

I know there are a lot of details to process. We’ve summarized all of these resources in the Graduate Divisions Housing Tips

Sincerely, 

Emily Yraceburu
Director of Graduate Student Life 
Berkeley Graduate Division

Save the date

NGSO

The Graduate Division’s New Graduate Student Orientation will be hosted in-person on August 26. 

Registration is required and will open soon.

Tips For Finding Housing

Our summary of all the options.

Finding Housing

Graduate students with families

Our handy guide for housing, child care and more.

Resources for student parents