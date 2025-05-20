Finding a Place to Live

Of all the preparation graduate school requires, choosing where to live during your time at UC Berkeley might be one of the most important and time-sensitive decisions. If you have not yet secured housing, we’re here to help you find the best option.

Graduate student apartments

UC Berkeley’s graduate student apartments afford you easy access to campus resources and enable you to live alongside your peers.

xučyun ruwway is the newest housing community for graduate students. The complex includes fully furnished apartments with full kitchens and in-unit washer/dryers. Plus an on-site fitness center, meeting rooms, and tons of outdoor space with gardens, grills, picnic areas and recreational lawns.

Family housing

Graduate students who have a significant other, who are married/partnered or who have dependents should consider University Village, a 58-acre complex located 3.5 miles west of campus.

Tips!

Berkeley students live across the Bay Area. Find the right neighborhood for you – Berkeley Law’s Neighborhood Guide includes descriptions of popular areas to live near campus.

Plan ahead. Some places are not available until 30 days prior to their available move-in date.

UC Berkeley Off-Campus Rental Services can help you find off-campus housing.

Public transit options can make commuting affordable and convenient. Most graduate students are eligible for