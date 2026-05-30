Attend a Financial Aid Summer Webinar

Important resources and webinars starting soon

The Financial Aid & Scholarships Office is excited to welcome you to UC Berkeley! FASO provides a comprehensive range of financial support services and resources to help manage the cost of your education. Your program’s Graduate Student Affairs Officer and the Graduate Division’s Graduate Funding Analysts are additional resources to help you navigate funding your graduate education.

We want to congratulate you on all of your hard work to get here and to encourage you to stay informed on important financial aid updates and resources over the summer.

Summer Webinar Series: Managing Your Financial Aid

To help you stay up to date and ready for the 2026-27 year, we will be offering the following webinars which may be of particular interest to new graduate students:

June 3 | 1:00 p.m.: The One Big Beautiful Bill Act: Impacts on Your Aid

Learn about recent federal legislative changes and how the One Big Beautiful Bill Act may impact financial aid programs.

Register for OBBBA and its impact

June 10 | 1:00 p.m.: Paying for College and Graduate School: Exploring Options to Cover Your Remaining Costs

Financial aid offers may not always cover your expenses. Learn about other financing options including payment plans, outside scholarships, student employment and loans.

Register for Paying for College and Graduate School

These sessions are designed to help you stay informed and prepare for the upcoming academic year.

For more information and to view the recordings, please visit our Financial Aid & Scholarships Outreach webpage.

For all your financial aid advising needs, please reach out to our Cal Student Central team.