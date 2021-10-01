Conference Travel Grants

Academic master’s and all doctoral students may apply for funding to attend professional conferences or to participate in professional development activities; however, students in professional degrees and self-sustaining programs are not eligible. For professional conferences, grant amounts will depend on the location of the conference (up to $600 within California, $900 elsewhere in North America, including Canada and Mexico, and $1,500 outside of North America). The amounts provided for professional development support will vary depending on the actual costs, but in no case will a grant exceed $1,500. Master’s students are eligible for only one travel grant per academic career. Doctoral students are eligible for two grants per academic career, regardless of how many degrees they earn. To be eligible to apply, applicants must:

Be registered for the term in which they are planning to attend the conference, which also includes payment of fees/tuitions. Note: students on filing fee are not eligible. Be in good academic standing. Be presenting a paper or poster at the conference.

Grant requests to support travel to professional conferences must be approved by the student’s faculty advisor; grant requests to support professional development activities may be approved by the student’s faculty advisor or the Associate Dean for the Graduate Division. Approvals are obtained through the Slate application portal.

Note: in alignment with campus COVID-19 guidelines, all travel must be approved and follow CDC guidelines in advance before any travel grant is issued. For full campus travel information, please visit https://coronavirus.berkeley.edu/travel/.

To start a new application or log into your current application, please use the following link. You will be asked to authenticate with your CalNet ID.

Application Login