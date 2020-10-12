Graduate Student Fireside Chat – 12/10/20

The Graduate Division and Graduate Assembly co-hosted a Fireside Chat on Dec. 10, inviting student representatives to share the greater ideas, questions, and concerns of the graduate student community on the topics of housing, financial support, technology access, mental health/health care, and international student support.

Moderators:

Larissa Charnsangavej, Graduate Student Life Director

Luis Tenorio, Graduate Assembly President

Panelists:

Lisa García Bedolla, Vice Provost, Dean, Graduate Division

Fabrizio Mejia, Assistant Vice Chancellor, Student Equity and Success

Ivor Emmanuel, Director, Berkeley International Office

Peter Cornish, Director, Counseling & Psychological Services

Jo Mackness, Assistant Vice Chancellor, Student Affairs

Sunny Lee, Assistant Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students

Samuel Santos, A ssistant Vice Chancellor and Associate Dean of Students

A summary of this event is in the Dean’s Message of the December edition of GradNews, and we will provide a more detailed description of basic needs resources in January 2021.