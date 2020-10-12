Graduate Student Fireside Chat – 12/10/20

The Graduate Division and Graduate Assembly co-hosted a Fireside Chat on Dec. 10, inviting student representatives to share the greater ideas, questions, and concerns of the graduate student community on the topics of housing, financial support, technology access, mental health/health care, and international student support.
Moderators:
- Larissa Charnsangavej, Graduate Student Life Director
- Luis Tenorio, Graduate Assembly President
Panelists:
- Lisa García Bedolla, Vice Provost, Dean, Graduate Division
- Fabrizio Mejia, Assistant Vice Chancellor, Student Equity and Success
- Ivor Emmanuel, Director, Berkeley International Office
- Peter Cornish, Director, Counseling & Psychological Services
- Jo Mackness, Assistant Vice Chancellor, Student Affairs
- Sunny Lee, Assistant Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students
- Samuel Santos, Assistant Vice Chancellor and Associate Dean of Students
A summary of this event is in the Dean’s Message of the December edition of GradNews, and we will provide a more detailed description of basic needs resources in January 2021.