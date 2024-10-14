UC Berkeley Alum David Baker Wins 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for Revolutionary Protein Design

David Baker, a 1989 Ph.D. recipient in Biochemistry at UC Berkeley, has been awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his revolutionary work in protein design. His groundbreaking journey in protein science began in Berkeley’s labs under the mentorship of Randy Schekman, a fellow Nobel laureate.

During his time at Berkeley, Baker distinguished himself through his innovative research on protein transport and trafficking in yeast. His doctoral advisor, Schekman, recalls, “His energy, enthusiasm, and brilliance transformed the work in my lab to allow a biochemical approach to advance our genetic analysis of the mechanism of protein secretion.”

After Berkeley, Baker developed Rosetta, a groundbreaking computer program that can predict and design protein structures. His most significant achievement came in 2003 when he designed the first completely new protein structure. This breakthrough has led to important applications in pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and nanomaterials.

Baker’s achievements demonstrate the extraordinary potential of Berkeley’s research to redefine the boundaries of modern science.

Listen to David Baker’s first reactions from the Nobel Prize organization.