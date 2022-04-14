A new space for grad students: The Inclusive Excellence Hub

We are so humbled to be part of the Berkeley community – the highest ranked public university and a place where the brightest minds come together for transformational change.

Leading the nation among the largest cohorts of underrepresented minority (URM) applicants, we are more committed than ever to create a campus where students from backgrounds traditionally underrepresented in graduate education can find a welcoming community of support and belonging.

With this commitment in mind we have imagined something new – a home of inclusivity where historically underrepresented students can find camaraderie and build multi-disciplinary networks of support and care with their peers through innovative programming. We saw a need for a real-physical space where graduate students can come together to form a community, get support and know they belong at Berkeley.

After tireless efforts we are excited to announce that we have officially signed an MOU with the Division of Equity & Inclusion to make this dream a reality! The Inclusive Excellence Hub will be located in a unique 2-story building at 2515 Channing Way. Built in 1920, the space will be re-envisioned as the first campus-wide community hub exclusively dedicated to increasing excellence through diversity and belonging among Berkeley’s graduate students.

The Hub will be home to transformational programs that attract highly qualified prospective graduate and undergraduate students from underrepresented backgrounds as they tour campus, becoming a highly visible example of Berkeley’s mission as a beacon of opportunity for promising students from every background.

While we have lots to do before we open the doors to Phase 1 of The Hub in the fall semester, we are thrilled to continue to lead the way spearheading initiatives that address access to and success in graduate education.

Highlighted Inclusive Excellence Hub programming to support DEIB would include:

Dissertation Writing Workshops – to provide dissertation writing support and scaffolding

Writing Space – unrestricted space for graduate students to write in community

Path to the Professoriate – a learning community to promote and encourage students from groups historically underrepresented in higher education with preparation for faculty positions

Resident Faculty Mentors of Color – faculty members in residence to mentor graduate and undergraduate students and lead by example

Diversity & Community Fellows – graduate students who serve as peer mentors providing a listening ear and developing programming to build community for graduate students navigating their academic programs and campus life

McNair & Firebaugh Undergraduate Research Programs – supporting undocumented and underrepresented undergraduate students exploring research and graduate education

Graduate Affinity Groups Meeting Spaces – spaces for affinity groups catering to graduate students to meet and provide programming

As renovations get underway to make the first phase of this project a reality in the coming months, we look forward to hearing ideas from graduate students as to how this space could be of great benefit to your success during your time at Cal. Please submit ideas via our Inclusive Excellence Hub Idea Portal.

Go Bears!

Sincerely,

Lisa García Bedolla (she, her, ella)

Vice Provost for Graduate Studies &

Dean of the Graduate Division

Professor, Graduate School of Education

Dania Matos (she/her/ella)

Vice Chancellor of Equity and Inclusion