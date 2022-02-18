Committed to preventing and addressing sexual violence & sexual harassment

In light of recent coverage of sexual harassment lawsuits occurring in higher education I want to take this moment to assure you that gender harassment and sexual misconduct of any kind are not tolerated at UC Berkeley.

It’s an unfortunate reality that all institutions struggle with these issues. However I’m proud that Berkeley is leading the way with our comprehensive prevention efforts and transparent response system. Accountability, prevention and survivor support are key priorities for our institution. The available resources may be found on the Addressing Sexual Violence and Assault and PATH to Care websites.

Here at UC Berkeley, all faculty, staff, undergraduate, and graduate students are required to complete prevention education when they enroll or onboard, and then on an annual basis – which speaks to how seriously we take this issue as an institution.

On a personal note, I co-authored this report, Sexual Harassment of Women Climate, Culture, and Consequences in Academic Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, which led to the creation of the national Action Collaborative on Preventing Sexual Harassment in Higher Education. For that reason, I am especially sensitive to the importance of these issues for our graduate students and our campus community.

At Berkeley we believe that gender harassment and sexual misconduct are preventable and everyone can do their part in creating a healthy and safe environment for our community. Below you may find a summary of important resources available to support Berkeley graduate students.

Sincerely,

Lisa García Bedolla

Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division

Related resources:

Prevention workshops

PATH to Care Center – The PATH to Care Center is a supportive place to start anytime. For urgent 24/7 confidential support, call the Care Line: 510-643-200

Supporting survivors

Social Services at University Health Services (UHS) Tang Center

Center for Support and Intervention

Ombuds Office for Students & Postdoctoral Appointees

Field Safety and Prevention Guide – For graduate students, graduate programs, and all who want to prevent violence

Toolkit for Preventing Sexual Harassment in Your Academic Department